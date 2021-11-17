UrduPoint.com

Two Bike Snatchers Held

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:48 PM

Two bike snatchers held

Hyderabad Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two suspected bike snatchers after exchange of fire in city's cantonment area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two suspected bike snatchers after exchange of fire in city's cantonment area.

According to the spokesman, the Police, during routine patrolling, arrested two suspected bike snatchers after encounter and recovered two pistols, live rounds and a motor bike from the possession of the arrested accused.

The accused identified as Shahzaib alias Nazir Khoso and Ali Hassan alias Bhago were held after exchange of fire with Police in the limits of P.S Cantt, spokesman said.

Both the accused are also wanted to Matli, Kurio Ghanwar, Golarchi, Tando Muhammad Khan and Hyderabad Police in 11 different crime cases, spokesman said.

The Cantt Police also registered three different cases against the accused and started further investigation.

