Two bike thieves arrested

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Lakki Marwat police Tuesday arrested two members of a motorcycle thieves gang.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Lakki Marwat Rahim Hussain, under the leadership of SHO Daadiwala police station Inamullah Khan conducted a successful operation in Landiwah and arrested two bike thieves, identified as Naimat Ullah and Mithab Ur Rehman.

The police recovered two stolen motorcycles and spare parts from their possession.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.