Two Bike Thieves Held
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Police have arrested two bike thieves and street criminals and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash, and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of the SHO Cantonment police station, arrested Wasim and Zahid, and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash, and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
