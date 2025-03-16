Two bike thieves held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Police have arrested two bike thieves and street criminals and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of the SHO Cantonment police station, arrested Wasim and Zahid, and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.