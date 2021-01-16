UrduPoint.com
Two Biker Riders Died In Road Mishaps On Indus Highway

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 09:29 PM

Two biker riders died in road mishaps on Indus Highway

Two bike riders were killed in separate road accidents on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Two bike riders were killed in separate road accidents on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district on Saturday. According to the police, in an accident near Khanote, 40 years old Gulsher Solangi, a resident of Manjhand taluka, lost his when he was slipped during riding a motorbike.

The police said that the other accident occurred near Aamri in which a car hit a motorbike that killed 30-year-old Safeer Samo on the spot. The car driver, however, flee away from the scene.

Police have started investigations.

