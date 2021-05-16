Two Bikers crushed to death by dumper truck in Mirpur

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) : May 16 (APP):Two young bikers were crushed to death by an over speeding dumper at Jarri Kass, the outskirts locality on Mirpur-Kotli Highway on Sunday.

The illfated Zeashan son of Muhammad Shafi r/o Charhoi (Kotli) and Muhammad Junaid Resident of Samahni (Bhimbher), aboard a motorcycle, were on way for fishing at Mangla lake when they rammed into a dumper truck, coming from opposite direction, in alleged attempt to overtake the next vehicle, losing lives on the spot, area police told APP Sunday.

People, gathered the scene of occurrence immediately got off both of the crushed bodies from under the truck and shifted to the Mirpur DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

The bike was totally smashed into into piecesPolice have booked the truck driver and further investigations are in progress.