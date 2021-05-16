UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bikers Crushed To Death By Dumper Truck In Mirpur

Sumaira FH 56 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Two Bikers crushed to death by dumper truck in Mirpur

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) : May 16 (APP):Two young bikers were crushed to death by an over speeding dumper at Jarri Kass, the outskirts locality on Mirpur-Kotli Highway on Sunday.

The illfated Zeashan son of Muhammad Shafi r/o Charhoi (Kotli) and Muhammad Junaid Resident of Samahni (Bhimbher), aboard a motorcycle, were on way for fishing at Mangla lake when they rammed into a dumper truck, coming from opposite direction, in alleged attempt to overtake the next vehicle, losing lives on the spot, area police told APP Sunday.

People, gathered the scene of occurrence immediately got off both of the crushed bodies from under the truck and shifted to the Mirpur DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

The bike was totally smashed into into piecesPolice have booked the truck driver and further investigations are in progress.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicle Young Progress Mirpur Kotli May Sunday From

Recent Stories

MoHAP highlights efforts to shift focus from treat ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 1,222 reco ..

2 hours ago

ADIHEX launches Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest

2 hours ago

DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative supports elec ..

4 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

India reports 311,170 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.