UrduPoint.com

Two Bikers Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Two bikers killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Two motorcycle riders were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Tuesday.

According to police, victim Ahmed Raza, son of Nazir Hussain, resident of chak 7-JB was hit by a van while taking a u-turn near Civic Center, Canal road in Madina Town police limits.

He was rushed to Civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident, 45-year-old Nadir, son of Abbas, was hit by a car on Jaranwala road. He was shifted to Civil hospital but he failed to survive.

Police handed over both the bodies to the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Police Road Car Van Jaranwala Ahmed Raza

Recent Stories

Due to the possible announcement of the IMF deal, ..

Due to the possible announcement of the IMF deal, PSX jumps up by more than 700 ..

19 seconds ago
 Mobile Photography made Easy with TECNO's advanced ..

Mobile Photography made Easy with TECNO's advanced Camon series

4 minutes ago
 vivo Offers Amazing Bundles on Daraz Shopping Expo ..

Vivo Offers Amazing Bundles on Daraz Shopping Expo 2022

8 minutes ago
 “An Import Ban on CBU Condition Smartphones Will ..

“An Import Ban on CBU Condition Smartphones Will Boost the Local Assembly of S ..

11 minutes ago
 Sherry directs preemptive measures to cope with im ..

Sherry directs preemptive measures to cope with impact of monsoon rains

2 hours ago
 ECP reserves verdict on PTI foreign funding case

ECP reserves verdict on PTI foreign funding case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.