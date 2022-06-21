Two bikers killed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Two motorcycle riders were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Tuesday.

According to police, victim Ahmed Raza, son of Nazir Hussain, resident of chak 7-JB was hit by a van while taking a u-turn near Civic Center, Canal road in Madina Town police limits.

He was rushed to Civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident, 45-year-old Nadir, son of Abbas, was hit by a car on Jaranwala road. He was shifted to Civil hospital but he failed to survive.

Police handed over both the bodies to the bereaved families.