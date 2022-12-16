Two bikers killed in head-on crash with truck

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Two people were killed while three others including two brothers sustained serious injuries when their motorcycles collided with a truck.

According to the rescue control room, the victims riding on two separate motorbikes crashed into a truck due to over-speeding in Muradabad area near a petrol pump.

As a result, Muhammad Hanif (45), son of Haji Muhammad, resident of Muzaffargarh city and Muhammad Sadiq (60), son of Khuda Bukhsh died on the spot. Three others including Akbar, son of Pir Bukhsh, resident of Muzaffargarh city and two siblings namely Muhammad Shaeed and 37-year-old Abdul Majeed, sons of Muhammad Sharif were severely injured.

The rescue team shifted them to DHQ hospital. Police have started investigation.