Two bikers killed on road

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Two motorcyclists were hit to death by a bus near Barhli Adda, in district Layyah,

on Tuesday.

The police said the deceased were identified as Riaz Hussain and Noor Khan of

Jhang.

The bodies were shifted to tehsil hospital by the rescuers after the accident.

The police said the accident occurred due to speeding while the driver escaped.

Meanwhile, three-year-old Hijab of Peer Jhuggi Sharif was injured after

falling into a 25-feet deep well while playing. She received serious head injuries who

was shifted to the DHQ hospital Layyah.