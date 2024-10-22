Two Bikers Killed On Road
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Two motorcyclists were hit to death by a bus near Barhli Adda, in district Layyah,
on Tuesday.
The police said the deceased were identified as Riaz Hussain and Noor Khan of
Jhang.
The bodies were shifted to tehsil hospital by the rescuers after the accident.
The police said the accident occurred due to speeding while the driver escaped.
Meanwhile, three-year-old Hijab of Peer Jhuggi Sharif was injured after
falling into a 25-feet deep well while playing. She received serious head injuries who
was shifted to the DHQ hospital Layyah.
