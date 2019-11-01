Two bikers killed on road in Rajanpur

Two youths were killed after colliding with a speeding vehicle on the Indus Highway Jampur, near Karachi bypass

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Two youths were killed after colliding with a speeding vehicle on the Indus Highway Jampur, near Karachi bypass.

According to the police, the vehicle hit the motorcyclists, Ghulam Mustafa and Numan who received severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The driver fled and the police took the vehicle into custody.