Two Bikers Killed On Road In Rajanpur
Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:27 PM
Two youths were killed after colliding with a speeding vehicle on the Indus Highway Jampur, near Karachi bypass
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Two youths were killed after colliding with a speeding vehicle on the Indus Highway Jampur, near Karachi bypass.
According to the police, the vehicle hit the motorcyclists, Ghulam Mustafa and Numan who received severe head injuries and died on the spot.
The driver fled and the police took the vehicle into custody.