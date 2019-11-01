UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bikers Killed On Road In Rajanpur

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:27 PM

Two bikers killed on road in Rajanpur

Two youths were killed after colliding with a speeding vehicle on the Indus Highway Jampur, near Karachi bypass

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Two youths were killed after colliding with a speeding vehicle on the Indus Highway Jampur, near Karachi bypass.

According to the police, the vehicle hit the motorcyclists, Ghulam Mustafa and Numan who received severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The driver fled and the police took the vehicle into custody.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Driver Vehicle Died Numan Jampur

Recent Stories

Zartaj Gull's message that Lahore is not polluted ..

18 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) fixes Nov 5 la ..

6 minutes ago

BOJ stands pat on policy, indicates more stimulus ..

6 minutes ago

Minister Hessa Buhumaid crowns winners of Sheikha ..

40 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 31 ..

42 minutes ago

Bilawal says democracy is under attack

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.