Two bikers killed, two injured in separate incidents

Two motorcyclists killed and two others injured in separate traffic accidents on Gadoon-Topi Road, said a police on Monday

According to the Station Gadoon Industrial Estate, two bike-riders identified as Usman Ghani, and Jahangir residents of Gohati hit by a speedy pick-up injuring both of them.

Later Jehangir succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, a car collided in a motorcycle on Gadoon-Topi Road where bike-rider identified as Mohammad Naveed died on the spot while his accomplice Mohammad Aamir received critical injuries.

Police have registered cases against driver of pickup and motorcar.

further investigation was underway.