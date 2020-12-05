UrduPoint.com
Two Bikers Lose Life In Head On Collision

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 09:35 PM

Two bikers lose life in head on collision

Two persons lost their lives while 3 others sustained critical injuries on Saturday as their motorbikes collided head on at village Doalat Laghari on Mirpurkhas-Mirwah road

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Two persons lost their lives while 3 others sustained critical injuries on Saturday as their motorbikes collided head on at village Doalat Laghari on Mirpurkhas-Mirwah road.The deceased were identified as Muhammad Bilal and Atta Muhammad.

The dead bodies were handed over to heirs while injured were referred to Hyderabad for tertiary care.

Meanwhile, in Mohajir colony area of Mirpurkhas town, 5 year old daughter of Muhammad Rizwan fell off the roof while playing and breathed her lost at the spot.

