Two Bikes Collision Leaves 5 Injured Near Sheikhupura

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Two bikes collision leaves 5 injured near Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Five people were critically wounded when two motorbikes collided each other near Qila Sittar Shah Road in Sheikhupura on early Saturday morning.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident was caused due to over-speeding and was so severe that five persons, including women sustained serious injuries in Sheikhupura.

Rescue teams reached at the spot after being informed and shifted the injured persons to nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

According to police, the accident happened when a speeding biker took a U-turn and hit another bike coming from the opposite direction.

More Stories From Pakistan

