Two Bills Introduced In NA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as two bills including the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were introduced in the National Assembly on Friday.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on behalf of Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri introduced a bill further to amend the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance, 1961 [The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021] in the house.

Similarly Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari introduced a bill to amend the National Commission on the Rights on Child Act, 2017 [The National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021] in the house.

Meanwhile, two reports of standing committee were also tabled in the National Assembly.

Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz Fatyana presented the report on the bill to provide for the establishment of the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission [The Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill, 2019] (Ord. No. XXIII of 2019 while Chairman Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Faiz Ullah presented the report on the bill further to amend the SBP Banking Services Corporation Ordinance, 2001 [The SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020] in the House.

