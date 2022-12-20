Two bills introduced in NA

As many as two bills including the Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Criminal Prosecution Service (Constitution, Functions and Powers) Bill, 2022 were introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as two bills including the Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Criminal Prosecution Service (Constitution, Functions and Powers) Bill, 2022 were introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The bills were moved by Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan in the House respectively.