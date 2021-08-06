UrduPoint.com

Two Bills Introduced In National Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 03:28 PM

Two bills introduced in National Assembly

As many as two bills including the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Civil Unmanned Aircraft System Bill, 2021 were introduced in the National Assembly on Friday

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad introduced a bill to further amend the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 [The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021] (Amendment in section 8) while Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan introduced a bill to provide for establishment of Civil Unmanned Aircraft System Authority for Pakistan [The Civil Unmanned Aircraft System Bill, 2021] in the House.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Wajiha Qamar moved a motion in the House under sub-rule (7) of Rule 154 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduction of business in the National Assembly, 2007 read with Article 70 (3) of the Constitution, that the University of Islamabad Bill, 2020 as passed by the Senate with amendments but not passed by the National Assembly with such amendments, be referred to the joint sitting for consideration and passage.

