Two bills published as Legislative Acts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :After getting the assent of the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the two recently passed KP Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Amendment Bill 2021 and KP Land-Use& Building Control Bill 2021 have been published in shape of Provincial Legislative acts, said two separate notifications issued by Provincial Assembly Secretariat here on Friday.