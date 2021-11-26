UrduPoint.com

Two Bills Published As Legislative Acts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :After getting the assent of the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the two recently passed KP Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Amendment Bill 2021 and KP Land-Use& Building Control Bill 2021 have been published in shape of Provincial Legislative acts, said two separate notifications issued by Provincial Assembly Secretariat here on Friday.

