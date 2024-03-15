Two bills referred to concerned committees for deliberation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The National Assembly, here on Friday, referred two bills to the concerned committees for further deliberation and consideration.

The bills, tabled by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, included amendments to the Civil Courts Ordinance, 1962 [The Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024], and further amendments to the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020 [The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024].