Two BISP Agents Arrested For Illegal Deduction In BISP Payment

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Two agents of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) were arrested from Degree College Daur for making illegal deductions in the BISP payments to beneficiaries

According to police, the agents were identified as Wajid Chandio and Saqib Khanzada, and they were arrested on the charges of making illegal deduction from BISP payments to deserving persons.

Police registered an FIR against the agents at Daur Police Station and presented them before a local court which had sent them to jail.

In this regard, Station House Officer Daur Police Station Rasheed Memon told that accused BISP agents were found involved in illegal deductions from BISP support payments.

He said that the action was taken on secret information and the police had also taken the device in custody.

