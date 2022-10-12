Two BISP retailers booked over illegal deduction

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have booked two retailers of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for illegally deducting cash from the amount of beneficiary women on Wednesday.

Taking action on the complaints of different beneficiary women, the Assistant Director BISP Syed Ghazanfar Abbas raided different retailers shops situated at Majeed PCO Tounsa Mor Kot Addu.

The officer found the retailer deducting Rs 200 from the amount of each beneficiary. The officer got registered an FIR against the retailer.

In another raid, the AD Syed Ghazanfar Abbas raided Gurmani city and found the retailer Mushtaq deducting Rs 200 from the amount of each beneficiary. Separate cases have been registered against the retailers with concerned police stations.