Open Menu

Two Black Bear Cubs Rescued From Illegal Captivity In Kohisthan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Two black bear cubs rescued from illegal captivity in Kohisthan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) In a swift and successful operation by the Wildlife Department, two black bear cubs were rescued from illegal captivity in the Kohisthan wild left village, a remote area situated near Thuti, Kandiyan on Tuesday.

The rescue mission was carried out after authorities received credible information about the presence of wildlife traffickers attempting to transport the young animals to Punjab.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Wildlife Abbottabad, Iftikhar Jamal while talking to APP said that the operation was launched promptly following a tip-off. “We received reports that individuals from Mangora had trapped two black bear cubs and were preparing to illegally transport them from Thuti, which falls within our Kohistan jurisdiction, to an unknown location in Punjab,” he stated.

DFO Jamal elaborated that the department’s field team immediately mobilized and intercepted the suspects. “Our staff was able to trace their movements and successfully intercepted them when they were on the move.

The cubs were recovered from their illegal captors and subsequently handed over to the local police for further legal action.

” The cubs, both in a fragile state due to their young age, were in need of urgent care.

“These animals are still very young and require specialized attention,” Jamal noted. “They have been transferred to the mini zoo Wildlife Center in Swat, where a dedicated team is currently looking after their health and rehabilitation needs.

”The DFO emphasized the importance of determining the whereabouts of the cubs' mother. “It is critical that we investigate the area to find out what happened to the mother bear.

Our team has been directed to follow up with a thorough search and inquiry into whether she is still in the wild or has also fallen victim to poaching.” He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to wildlife.

“These animals are part of our natural heritage. We appeal to the community to help protect them and discourage such illegal acts.” The rescued cubs are expected to remain under the care of wildlife officials until they are fit for release or rehoming under safe and monitored conditions.

Recent Stories

Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Chris ..

Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..

2 hours ago
 Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in togethe ..

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal ag ..

Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

18 hours ago
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

18 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

19 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

19 hours ago
 Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

19 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

19 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan