Two black bear cubs rescued from illegal captivity in Kohisthan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) In a swift and successful operation by the Wildlife Department, two black bear cubs were rescued from illegal captivity in the Kohisthan wild left village, a remote area situated near Thuti, Kandiyan on Tuesday.

The rescue mission was carried out after authorities received credible information about the presence of wildlife traffickers attempting to transport the young animals to Punjab.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Wildlife Abbottabad, Iftikhar Jamal while talking to APP said that the operation was launched promptly following a tip-off. “We received reports that individuals from Mangora had trapped two black bear cubs and were preparing to illegally transport them from Thuti, which falls within our Kohistan jurisdiction, to an unknown location in Punjab,” he stated.

DFO Jamal elaborated that the department’s field team immediately mobilized and intercepted the suspects. “Our staff was able to trace their movements and successfully intercepted them when they were on the move.

The cubs were recovered from their illegal captors and subsequently handed over to the local police for further legal action.

” The cubs, both in a fragile state due to their young age, were in need of urgent care.

“These animals are still very young and require specialized attention,” Jamal noted. “They have been transferred to the mini zoo Wildlife Center in Swat, where a dedicated team is currently looking after their health and rehabilitation needs.

”The DFO emphasized the importance of determining the whereabouts of the cubs' mother. “It is critical that we investigate the area to find out what happened to the mother bear.

Our team has been directed to follow up with a thorough search and inquiry into whether she is still in the wild or has also fallen victim to poaching.” He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to wildlife.

“These animals are part of our natural heritage. We appeal to the community to help protect them and discourage such illegal acts.” The rescued cubs are expected to remain under the care of wildlife officials until they are fit for release or rehoming under safe and monitored conditions.