Two Black Bears Captured, Released In IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 11:50 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 08 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Dec, 2024) Two black bears were captured by Wildlife hunters in Kulgam district of in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) valley on Sunday, says a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control.
The operation was carried out by the Wildlife hunters after receiving information from locals about the bears roaming in the areas of Jaibal Limmar and Kund Mord.
The wildlife hunters team had set up cages in both locations two days prior to the capture, in response to the reports from the community.
Wildlife In-charge Imtiyaz Ahmad Kashmiri who led the operation, confirmed that both bears were safely trapped without any harm to the animals or the residents.
"Imtiyaz Ahmad, along with Shooter Ovais Khan and his dedicated team, successfully transported the bears to a suitable forested area far from human settlements. The team ensured the safe release of the bears into their natural habitat, far from populated areas, where they can live undisturbed", the report added.
