Two blind Indus dolphin rescued in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The Wildlife department, Sukkur, has managed to rescue two blind Indus dolphins, while another was found dead in Ghotki Feeder in Rice Canal respectively on Saturday early morning.

The deputy conservation officer of Wildlife department, Adnan Hammad, said the villagers had informed the department about the presence of two dolphins in Ghotki feeder and another in the Rice Canal.

He said the team rescued both and put them back into the Indus River. He said one dolphin was rescued from the Rice Canal that was seven-feet-long and of 95 kg weight, the other was nine-month-old. He said the third dolphin was found dead.