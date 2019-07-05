UrduPoint.com
Two Blind Murder Suspects Arrested In Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:29 PM

Two blind murder suspects arrested in Karachi

District West police here on Friday apprehended two suspects of blind murder and recovered murder weapon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :District West police here on Friday apprehended two suspects of blind murder and recovered murder weapon.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West, Shaukat Ali Khatiyan, some unknown person shot two people Zubair Ahmed alias Naveed son of Muhammad Nadeem and Touheed son of Qasim in June at Qaimkhani colony, Ittehad town.

The police team supervised by Sub-Divisional Police Officer, (SDPO) Saeedabad Shahid Abbas, investigated the case and arrested two suspects, he added.

The SSP West further said both the suspects were identified as Ubaid son of Muhammad Raees and Sahil Hussain son of Khursheed and recovered murder weapons, four reportedly snatched mobile phones and one motorcycle which was allegedly stolen from the jurisdiction of police station Orangi Town.

