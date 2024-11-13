Two Blind Murders Traced, Four Accused Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:41 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Thikriwala police have traced two blind murders and arrested four accused involved in killing a youth and a girl in separate incidents during October 2024.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that a youth Shehzad Ajmal Khan resident of Chak No.70-JB Mansooran was returning home from his 'Dera' at night on October 18, 2024 when unidentified assailants riding on a motorcycle intercepted and shot him dead.
Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the police to trace the culprits and arrest them without any delay. Therefore, the police after lodging a complaint started investigation on scientific lines and traced the blind murder. The police arrested two accused - Usman and Abbas - on murder charges while further investigation was under progress.
The CPO Kamran Adil appreciated the performance of police team and announced commendation certificates for them.
Meanwhile, Thikriwala police also arrested two accused - Irfan Ali Baloch and Muhammad Haseeb Baloch - residents of Chak No.175-JB Jhang on charge of killing a girl, Abida Parveen, resident of Chak No.246-JB Bhowana.
The accused along with their two accomplices allegedly abducted Abida Parveen from Adda Chak No.73-JB Jhapal and killed her after committing rape. Later, they threw her body in the sugarcane fields of Chak No.74-JB Thikriwala on October 31, 2024.
The police locked the accused behind bars after registering a case while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.
