Two Bodies Found

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 11:50 AM

Two bodies found

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Two bodies were found by the police near here on Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 said the body of a woman was found from a graveyard which was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy while the body of a 50-year-old manwas found from hanging a tree in a graveyard at Mustafabad.

The identity of the bodies could not be ascertained while the police started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

