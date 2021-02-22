UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bodies Found

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Two bodies found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Two youths were found dead in various areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that passersby witnessed two corpses at Rajbah Road near Khawaja Travels and at Raza Abad road and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Allied Hospital for postmortem.

The age of youths was stated to be around 35 years.

Investigation was underway to trace their families.

Related Topics

Dead Police Road

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches diverse innovation-based programmes ..

16 minutes ago

Safety above all, always: Emirates operates first ..

20 minutes ago

Portugal registers lowest number of daily COVID-19 ..

24 minutes ago

Tree plantation campaign launched at ICT public sc ..

24 minutes ago

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

24 minutes ago

Belarus' Nuclear Power Unit No.1 to Become Fully O ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.