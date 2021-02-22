Two bodies found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Two youths were found dead in various areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that passersby witnessed two corpses at Rajbah Road near Khawaja Travels and at Raza Abad road and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Allied Hospital for postmortem.

The age of youths was stated to be around 35 years.

Investigation was underway to trace their families.