Two bodies found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Two bodies were found in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Some passersby spotted two human corpses lying a deserted places at Susan Road Madina Town and Amin Town and informed the area police.

Police reached the spot and sent the the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

The deceased were 40 and 34 years old.

Investigation was underway to trace their families.