Two bodies found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Two bodies including one of a newborn boy were found from different parts of the city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 65-year-old man lying at a deserted place in the area of Raza Abad police station and informed the police.

Similarly, the police also found body of a newborn boy lying at a deserted place in Railway colony in factory area.

The police dispatched both corpses to the mortuary.

Further investigation was underway, said police.