Two Bodies Found
Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Two bodies including one of a newborn boy were found from different parts of the city during past 24 hours.
Police spokesman said on Thursday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 65-year-old man lying at a deserted place in the area of Raza Abad police station and informed the police.
Similarly, the police also found body of a newborn boy lying at a deserted place in Railway colony in factory area.
The police dispatched both corpses to the mortuary.
Further investigation was underway, said police.