Two bodies found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Two persons were found dead in different areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that some passersby spotted the body of a 30-year-old man at a deserted place near Shalimar Park in Batala Colony and informed the area police.

Similarly, a 35-year-old man was found dead near old Grain Market Chowk.

The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

The identification of corpses has yet to be established.