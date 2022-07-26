Two bodies found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Two bodies were found from different areas of the district on Tuesday morning.

Rescue-1122 said that some passersby spotted a corpse along the Jaranwala Road near Abdullahpur and informed the Rescue department.

The body was identified as Adeel Abbas (25), resident of Railway Colony Jaranwala Road. The deceased was an addict and died due to overdose of narcotics.

Meanwhile, Rescue-1122 recovered a body of 32-year-old man, who has yetto be identified, near Gohar Textile Mills on Jhumra Road and handed it over toBalochni police for investigation.