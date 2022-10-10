Two bodies found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The bodies of two men were found from different sites on Monday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said some passersby informed Rescue 1122 about the body a 60-year-old man lying at a deserted place on Satiana Road which was handed over to the People's Colony police.

Meanwhile, people of Waris Pura informed Batala Colony police about presence of thebody of a man lying at a deserted place outside the locality which was identified as35-year-old Haidar Ali. Police started investigation to unearth real causes of death.