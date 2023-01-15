UrduPoint.com

Two Bodies Found

Published January 15, 2023

Two bodies found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Two bodies were found in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby spotted a corpse of a 25-year-old man lying near Novelty Bridge Sammundri Road and informed the rescuers.

The rescue team handed over the body to D-Type Colony police who started investigation for its identification.

Apparently the corpse was of an addict person who might expired due to overdose of drugs.

Meanwhile, a citizen reported the Dijkot police about the body of a young man near Rakh Branch Canal Chak No.242-RB Dasoha Bridge.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the corpse to mortuaryfor postmortem.

Investigation was underway.

