Two bodies found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Two female corpses were found in a deserted place near Jaranwala Motorway Interchange in the area of Rodala police station.

Police said on Sunday that some passersby spotted two human bodies lying near Chak No.

275-GB Jaranwala Motorway Interchange and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

One corpse was of a young woman while the other one was of an eight-year-old girl.

There were deep marks of injuries on the bodies.

The police have started investigation for their identification.