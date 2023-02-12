Two Bodies Found
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2023 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Two female corpses were found in a deserted place near Jaranwala Motorway Interchange in the area of Rodala police station.
Police said on Sunday that some passersby spotted two human bodies lying near Chak No.
275-GB Jaranwala Motorway Interchange and informed the police.
The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.
One corpse was of a young woman while the other one was of an eight-year-old girl.
There were deep marks of injuries on the bodies.
The police have started investigation for their identification.