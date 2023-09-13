Two Bodies Found
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 09:53 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Bodies of two persons were found from different parts of the area of Thikriwala police station.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 35-year-old man lying near Lunda Bridge on Ring Road Chak No.
64-JB and informed the police.
Meanwhile, body of a 30-year-old youth Mehboob Elahi was found from the Dera of his friend Ahmad Raza in Chak No.64-JB.
The police took both bodies into custody and shifted them to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.