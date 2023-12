LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) A body of a 75-year-old man was found near the Raiwind Bypass on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, he was identified as Siddique. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man was found dead in Shadman police limits. His identity could not be ascertained so far, Rescue 1122 said.

Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to mortuary.