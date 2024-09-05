Two bodies found

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The dead bodies of two people were found from Civil Line and Sabzazar areas here on Thursday.

According to Edhi spokesperson, body of an unknown 55-year-old person was found near Gate No.

5, Ganga Ram Hospital, while a 35-year-old person was found dead in Liaqat Chowk area of Sabzazar.

Both those who died apparently were drug addicts, whose identities could not be ascertained.

He further said that after legal formalities, the volunteers moved the bodies to the morgue.