Two bodies found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The police found two bodies from different parts of the city during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that passersby witnessed a corpse of a 32-year-old man lying at a deserted place at Canal Road and informed Mansoorabad police.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Similarly, Thikriwala police found body of a young man from a deserted place near Sadhar Bypass. Later he was identified as Afzal son of Yaseen resident of Gujranwala.