Two bodies found

KARACHI, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons were found dead in a house located in the vicinity of Joharabad area of Malir City, Karachi, police reported on Saturday.

According to details, two people including a woman who recently shifted from an unknown place to Joharabad, Malir City area, were found dead in the house.

Sumaira and Zahid Hassan had been residing in this house for a while, the police reported before shifting the bodies of ill-fated persons to nearby hospital.

Further investigations were underway.