Two bodies found from canal

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The bodies of two people were found from Gogera Branch and Rakh Branch canals on Monday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said some passersby witnessed the body of a 55-year-old man in Gogera Branch near Chak No 529-GB Khoni Wala Bridge Sammundri and informed the Rescue 1122.

Meanwhile, the body of 40-year-old girl, Eman Fatima, of Chak No.210-RB was recoveredfrom a distributary (Rajbah) of Rakh Branch Canal near Chak No 229-RB.