Two bodies found from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The police recovered two bodies in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police saidhere on Friday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a young man lying at a deserted place in Mohallah Usman Ghani and informed Ghulam Muhammad Abad police.

The team reached the spot and took the body into custody and dispatched to the mortuary for postmortem.

The body was identified as Muhammad Iqbal, son of Sarwar, resident of Chak No.100-JB and he was missing from his house about one week ago.

Meanwhile, the police also found body of an aged man from Zulfiqar colony and dispatched it to mortuary.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.