Two Bodies Found From Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Bodies of two sexagenarians were found from different parts of Faisalabad during the last 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that some passersby witnessed a corpse of a 65-year-old man near Saleemi Chowk, Satiana Road, and informed the police.

Similarly, a body of a 65-year-old man was found from a deserted place near Fish Farm on Satiana Road and both corpses were dispatched to mortuary for postmortem while an investigation for their identification is under progress, he added.

