Two Bodies Found From Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The bodies of two people including a sexagenarian man were found from different areas in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that some passersby spotted the body of a 60-year-old man lying in the waiting area of Allied Hospital-I and informed the Civil Lines police.

Similarly, some people spotted the body of a 50-year-old man lying in a greenbelt near Bolay Di Juggi Sargodha Road.

The police took both bodies into custody and started investigation, he added.

