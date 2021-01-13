UrduPoint.com
Two Bodies Found In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:23 PM

Two bodies were found from two different cities including Quetta and Chaman area of Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Two bodies were found from two different cities including Quetta and Chaman area of Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to police sources, receiving information about the presence of a body, the police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped beside the Graveyard at Malik Center near Sariab Burma Hotel area of Quetta.

The body was shifted to civil hospital where it was identified as 16-year-old Muhammad Zareef Uzbak resident of Killi Ahmed Khanzai near Sariab Burma Hotel. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, another body was found at Pir Alizai Jangal near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district by Levies force.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital's morgue for identification. The Levies force has registered a case.

