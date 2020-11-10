UrduPoint.com
Two Bodies Found In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:15 PM

Two bodies found in faisalabad

Two elderly-age bodies of men were found from different places in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Two elderly-age bodies of men were found from different places in Faisalabad.

According to police here on Tuesday,some passersby spotted a body of a 60-year-old man at a deserted place near Koh-e-Noor Plaza and informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.

Similarly, locals witnessed body of another 60-year-old man floating in Rakh Branch canal and informed the police and Rescue 1122. Rescue 1122 divers fished out the corpse and handed him to the police for further action.

The deceased were later on identified as Zulfiqar son of Siddique and Manzoor Hussain, while further investigation was underway.

