Two bodies found in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Bodies of two men were found from different parts of the city.

Police spokesman said that passersby witnessed body of a 55-year-old man lying near DHQ Hospital and informed the police.

Similarly, body of 35-year-old was floating on surface of canal water in Jhang Branch Canal near Chak 112/J-B and area people informed the police.

The police took both bodies into custody and shifted them to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for their identification and trace out their families is under way.