UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bodies Found In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:18 PM

Two bodies found in faisalabad

Two men found dead in different areas during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Two men found dead in different areas during the last 24 hours.

According to police, Liaqat Ali of Chak No 117-JB was residing at his in-laws home in Chak No 202-RB Bhaiwala who was found dead.

Police declared him an addict and handed over the body to the deceased's brother-in-law Zeeshan.

Separately, an unidentified man about 45 was found dead near Noorpur onSatiana road in Saddar police area.

Police declared him an addict and shifted the body to the Allied Hospital.

Related Topics

Dead Police Road Man Saddar

Recent Stories

China's national museum unveils exhibition of anci ..

4 minutes ago

Argentine President Thanks Russia, Mexico, China f ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 102 more lives during last 24 hour ..

13 minutes ago

Isolated rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,937 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

7 minutes ago

Agri dept seeks applications for paddy crop cultiv ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.