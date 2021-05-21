Two bodies found in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :

According to police, Liaqat Ali of Chak No 117-JB was residing at his in-laws home in Chak No 202-RB Bhaiwala who was found dead.

Police declared him an addict and handed over the body to the deceased's brother-in-law Zeeshan.

Separately, an unidentified man about 45 was found dead near Noorpur onSatiana road in Saddar police area.

Police declared him an addict and shifted the body to the Allied Hospital.