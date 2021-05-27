Two bodies found in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Two bodies were found in different localities of the district on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, locals of the area spotted a body floating in canal water near Thatha Pull, Abdullahpur and informed the rescue office.

The rescue team reached the spot and fished out the body. The identification of the body was yet to be ascertained.

Separately, another body was found from a heap of soil near Aminpur interchange on Narrwala road.

The badly decomposed body was unable to identify,said the rescue team.

Rescue-1122 handed over both the bodies to police concerned.