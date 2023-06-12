Two bodies found in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Bodies of two persons were found from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that some passersby spotted corpse of 55-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Darbar Qaim Sain and informed Ghulam Muhammad Abad police.

Similarly, Sahianwala police also found remains of a human body laying at a deserted place at rare side of the railway station.

The police shifted them to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for their identification was under way, he added.