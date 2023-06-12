UrduPoint.com

Two Bodies Found In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Two bodies found in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Bodies of two persons were found from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that some passersby spotted corpse of 55-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Darbar Qaim Sain and informed Ghulam Muhammad Abad police.

Similarly, Sahianwala police also found remains of a human body laying at a deserted place at rare side of the railway station.

The police shifted them to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for their identification was under way, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Man From

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues monetary, banking, and financial mark ..

CBUAE issues monetary, banking, and financial markets developments report for Q1 ..

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative ret ..

Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative returns in July

23 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, Ukrainian Business Council ink MoU to stren ..

RAKEZ, Ukrainian Business Council ink MoU to strengthen investment opportunities

23 minutes ago
 Southeast Sindh on alert as Cyclone Biparjoy nears ..

Southeast Sindh on alert as Cyclone Biparjoy nears, Karachi safe from direct imp ..

38 minutes ago
 Russian oil to help government in providing relief ..

Russian oil to help government in providing relief to masses: Musadik

1 hour ago
 Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Wazi ..

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terror attack offered

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.