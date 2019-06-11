UrduPoint.com
Two Bodies Found In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:12 PM

Two bodies were found in different areas of the city on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Two bodies were found in different areas of the city on Tuesday.

Police said that a 20-years-old boy was found dead near Yousufabad, in the precincts of Madina Town police. A passer-by spotted the body and informed the police which took the body into custody.

A motorcycle (FDN-2231) of the victim was also found near the corpse.

Another man was found dead near Chenab Chowk in Jhang Bazaar police precincts.

Police suspected that he was tortured to death.

The bodies have been shifted to mortuary of the Allied Hospital for postmortem.

