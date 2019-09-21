Two bodies found in Faisalabad

The police claimed to have found two bodies from different parts on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) The police claimed to have found two bodies from different parts on Saturday.

A police spokesman said passersby witnessed a body near Airport Chowk on Jhang Road and informed the Thikriwala police which took the body into custody.

Similarly, the Sadar police also found a body of 60-year-old man from Chak No 225-RB and dispatched it to a mortuary for postmortem.